Harborough shop raises a glass to help school renew its soft play room

A wine store in Market Harborough helped a special move a step closer to renewing their soft play room.

Duncan Murray Wines helped Menphys Nursery School after raising £400 at their Winter Wine Tasting.

Menphys Wigston Nursery School is a nursery school for children aged two to five who have special educational needs and disabilities.

The money raised will go towards adding sensory experiences to the room.

On hearing about the project, Duncan Murray of Duncan Murray Wines said, “We know how hard the Friends of Wigston Menphys work to make the school a great place to learn and play and so we’re really happy if we can help out a bit.

“The raffle has become a feature of our tasting and each year we get brilliant bottle-shaped prizes from our suppliers and fantastic support from our tasting guests.”

The tasting, an annual event attended by 150 people, showcases wines, beer and spirits as well as supporting a local charity.

Over the years, Duncan and his team have raised funds for AdamSmile, Voluntary Action South Leicesterhire (VASL), Ian’s Chain (a charity which helps those grieving after losing a loved one to suicide) and now Menphys.

Duncan said: “Being a local, independent business we feel it’s really important to support our local community and we know the money raised is to put to good use.”

Laura Jeffs, headteacher at Menphys Nursery School added, “We feel hugely privileged that Duncan and his team have chosen to support our fund raising efforts. We are really excited about our soft play project and would like to thank everyone involved for their generosity. It means a lot to know that the wider community recognize and value the role our school has in supporting children with additional needs.”