Harborough school announces improvement works to take place over the summer

A secondary school in Market Harborough will undergo a major programme of improvements over the summer, and into the coming academic year.

Robert Smyth Academy has announced it will begin a summer of improvements at the school with Tudor Grange Academies Trust investing more than £750,000 during the summer and throughout the next academic year.

RSA joined the Tudor Grange family in 2017 and since then they have invested in the school and plan to continue to make improvements for the next five years.

The work to be carried out this summer will include making the site more secure with the installation of automated gates, a new disabled ramp and dedicated access and a new student services and medical area to give students their own reception.

Classrooms and departments will be refurbished and relocated with new audio-visual equipment installed in all rooms and a new wi-fi network installed across the entire school.

There will be a new training room and reprographics room created, corridors and offices will be refurbished and the historic William Bragg building will be brought back to life with a specialist treatment of the stonework and repointing of the brickwork.

Operations manager for the trust Steve Groutage said: "At Tudor Grange Academies Trust we understand how important the learning environment is for students seeking to realise their true potential. We work with leading architects and designers to develop longterm site masterplans for each of our academies.

"This summer will mark the second year of our investment programme at Robert Smyth Academy and we cannot wait to unveil the developments to our students and staff when they return from their holidays at the end of the summer break."

RSA principal Daniel Cleary said: "We are delighted with this incredible uplift to our academy site over the summer months. These changes will be to the benefit of students and staff who will experience an enhanced learning environment.

"This is another great example of the way in which we have worked as part of Tudor Grange Academies Trust to give children in Market Harborough the best possible deal from their education. My thanks go to Steve Groutage and Vicky McNair who have been so vital in moving this forward."