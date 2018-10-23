Harborough's public should be consulted over removal of intensive care beds from Leicester General Hospital

The public should have been consulted on the downgrading of a hospital that treats hundreds of south Leicestershire patients, says Harborough’s Labour Party.

So far more than 2,000 people have signed a petition calling for consultation over the removal of intensive care beds at Leicester General Hospital.

The plan of three NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) is to move the intensive care beds to Leicester Royal and Glenfield hospitals in the city.

But Mick McLaughlin, General Secretary of Market Harborough Labour Party, told the Mail this week that the NHS was wrong to plough ahead with the downgrade without asking the public.

“They have a duty to consult” he said. “The public gets all too few opportunities to discuss the health services that we want. Consultation is one way of ensuring that we have a say in what is our health service. It’s vital for everybody.”

An online petition calling for a public consultation is available at www.change.org/search. Then search for ‘Leicester General Hospital’.

Harborough Labour Party will be seeking more support and signatures at a street stall in The Square, Market Harborough on Saturday, October 27, 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The pressure to hold a public consultation was increased by local councillors at the Health Overview Scrutiny Committee.

But Mr McLaughlin said: “The CCGs are hoping to get away with ‘Engagement Events’ to present what they consider a fait accompli.”

One of these events is planned on November 15 at the Three Swans in Market Harborough, 5pm to 7.45pm.