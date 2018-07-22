Harborough’s MP gets quizzed during school visit

Neil O’Brien MP for Harborough visited Robert Smyth Academy in Market Harborough for a tour of the school, and meeting with new Principal Dan Cleary.

During the visit, he was taken on a tour by students, as well as joining a question and answer session.

Mr O’Brien said: “I really enjoyed my visit to Robert Smyth Academy; the student led tour was excellent.

They asked a number of highly topical and relevant questions during the Q&A session which was also very encouraging.”

The Principal, Dan Cleary, said: “The students enjoyed showing Neil O’Brien MP around the school and having the opportunity to gain an invaluable insight into his world of work, which they found incredibly interesting.”

The school has an open evening on Thursday September 27 for potential students and their families.