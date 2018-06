A group of friends from Harborough - who dubbed themselves the LE Ladies - took on the Moonwalk in London last month to raise money for organisations and charities battling breast cancer.

Steph Cowper, Tina Potter, Lou Spokes, Jane Fletcher, Gina Peacock, Julie Mee and Kirsten Harrison (pictured with a friend called Ross they met during the walk) joined forces for the event.

Steph said: “We walked 26.2 miles around London. We have raised more than £3500 between us.”