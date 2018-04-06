Harborough Rugby Club helps keep charity in the air with £1k donation

Harborough Rugby Club has handed a £1,000 boost to the Air Ambulance Charity.

The club dedicated some of the profits from its 2017 Summer Ball towards its chosen charity.

The cheque of £1,000 was recently handed over to Richard Clutterbuck from Air Ambulance Charity – a lifesaving service which receives no government funding - by rugby club representatives Ed Sanderson, Adrian Neal, and Yvonne Copson.

Phil Jarvis, club chairman, said: “We are pleased to have the air ambulance as our chosen charity.

“We really appreciate the rapid response times to medical emergencies by the crews – with some of these incidents taking place on our local sports grounds.”

Mr Jarvis said the club has also recently agreed to support The Wooden Spoon Charity, a national rugby charity which aims to transform the lives of children and young people who live with a disability.

For more information about the Air Ambulance Charity, which includes the air ambulance crews which cover Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, visit theairambulanceservice.org.uk.