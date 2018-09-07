Harborough raises a flag to thank the emergency services

A flag will be raised above The Symington Building in Market Harborough at the weekend (September 8/9) to honour the work of the emergency services.

Harborough District Council Leader, Neil Bannister, announced at the Executive meeting on Monday that the Council will be joining others across the country in supporting a new annual event called Emergency Services Day

Emergency Services Day will begin at 9am on 9th September annually (9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month). To mark the occasion the Council will be flying a 999 flag above The Symington Building.

The event - which will be similar to Armed Forces Day - and will honour the one million plus people who work in the British emergency services – many of whom are volunteers. More than 7,000 personnel have lost their lives in the course of their duties.

Emergency services, charities, local authorities and the public are encouraged to tweet - #999DayUK / @Official999Day - and promote their support for the emergency services.

Cllr Bannister said: “We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to the men and women of the emergency services so it is fitting that we demonstrate our support to this annual event by flying the Emergency Services Day flag above our building.”