Harborough opticians’ shave-off is a real eye-catcher!

Staff from a Harborough opticians braved the shave and raised almost £6,600 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Thirteen male members of the Specsavers team, in St Mary’s Place, had their heads shaved in support of the Macmillan Cancer Support ‘Brave the Shave’ fundraising event.

Store director, Barry Henning, said: ‘It was a great day with lots going on. We were all quite nervous before, but it actually turned out to be really enjoyable.

“The team thought it would be funny to shave the middle patch of my hair first, so I looked like an old man.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who got involved, from raising funds to coming down to the store and supporting us on the day. Thanks to the support from our local community, we were able to reach the remarkable amount of £6,598, and we are still receiving donations. I’d also like to say a huge thanks to the twelve men alongside me who went bald (and cold) for such a great cause.’

The baker’s dozen who went under the razor were Barry Henning, Umesh Mistry, Punit Mistry, Nakul Chauhan, David Pell, Tim Brayshaw, Neil Perry, Ashis Jogia, Charlie Allen, Jake Johnson, Nathan MacDonald, Bailey McFall and Chris Crowter.

The team originally set out to raise £2,000 from this shaving extravaganza and more than triple their target.

Anyone who would like to make a further donation can do so at www.justgiving.com/specshavers.