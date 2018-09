The team at a Market Harborough opticians have held an action-packed fun day raising more than £500 for Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

Staff from Specsavers at St Mary’s Place raided their wardrobes for a 90’s themed day to mark the store’s 16th birthday and its relaunch after a store refit.

Costumes included a dramatic 13-foot tall robotic T-Rex costume, in homage to the 25th anniversary of the 90s cult classic Jurassic Park, a Power Ranger, a Teletubby and the iconic duo from Wayne’s World.