Harborough marketing company up for award after ‘amazing’ response to traumatic 2017

A Harborough marketing company has been nominated for two business awards after its founder and MD was taken suddenly ill last year.

The Ideal Marketing Company’s staff team was nominated by the new MD, Helen Campbell, in the Above and Beyond category of the Niche Business Awards for their response to a difficult period staff endured after owner Alastair Campbell (49) suffered a cardiac arrest at the company’s premises in June last year.

President of Harborough’s Chamber of Commerce Alastair’s sudden illness had a significant impact on the company as well as on the community.

After a period with an interim MD running the company, Alastair’s wife Helen, who previously led the PR division, took over as MD. Helen felt that she wanted to acknowledge the hard work that the staff had put in to help the organisation not only carry on, but to go from strength to strength.

She said: “The staff were amazing and so supportive at a very difficult time. The company didn’t close for a single day and despite the fact that the staff had suffered a significant trauma themselves, they all pulled together and worked hard to ensure our clients experienced the same service.”

Helen added that in the months that followed the tragedy, the team pulled together, staying true to the values that Alastair founded the company on, and even managed to grow in the face of adversity. The tangible results of the team’s hard work were shown in the first quarter of 2018 when the company recorded the highest ever turnover in its 15 year history.

Helen has also been nominated for the ‘Business Woman of the Year’ at the event taking place September 7.

The nomination is in recognition of Helen’s commitment to successfully managing the company while juggling family commitments and visiting Alastair in the neurological care home where he now resides.

The Ideal Marketing Company, www.idealmarketingcompany.com, works with businesses of all sizes in a range of sectors to improve their marketing strategy, digital marketing, SEO, PR and social media as well as designing websites.