Harborough man who pocketed donations intended for Lee Rigby's son is jailed

A man from the Harborough area who was found guilty of fraud after money he raised for murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby's son was never passed to the family has been sent to jail.

Gary Gardner, aged 56 and from Medbourne, was sentenced to two and a half years at Leicester Crown Court today (Friday) after he was convicted of two counts of fraud yesterday.

A court heard how the conman transferred the funds into his account before blowing the money on recording a "flop" music single with his band.

He raised at least £24,000 from two truck-pull events in Market Harborough but not a single penny was donated to Fusilier Rigby's eight-year-old Jack. Gardner instead kept the money and spent some of it recording a single called "Miss You Machine" with his band 'Together In Harmony'.

Lowlife Gardner also used the funds to prop up his bank account and clearing his overdraft.

Drummer Rigby's widow Rebecca, 35, was called on as a witness after she was also duped by his lies. Their son Jack was just two when Lee was murdered in May 2013 by Islamic extremists in London.

He advertised the truck-pull events with a poster which claimed: "Every penny raised goes to both local community and private Lee Rigby's son (Jack) trust fund."

Gardner had vowed to raise enough to set Jack “up for life” with celebrity-led events, including one starring 70s band Boney M.

But widow Rebecca told how she had not received any money from the events.

Giving evidence, she told the court: "I thought the money was for Jack and a portion was for local charities.

"I have not received any money from the truck-pull event."

