Harborough jewellers Steffans to give away an engagement ring for Valentines

Are you still cash-strapped from Christmas but fancy taking your relationship to the next step? One Market Harborough jeweller has got your back.

Steffans Jewellers, in The Square, is giving away a free platinum engagement ring worth £1,000 to one lucky client to propose to their soul mate ahead of Valentine’s Day.

There’s no strings attached to this competition - just post your name and number into the in-store letterbox in either Market Harborough or their Northampton store for a chance to have your golden ticket plucked from the lucky dip.

You don’t have to buy anything from the store either or be a previous customer to win.

Steffans owner Wes Suter said: “I wanted to show some love this Valentines and what better way than to give someone the opportunity to get engaged.

“The news is often filled with bad news so I thought this would be a great opportunity to share something fantastic with our local community.”

The winner will be announced live on Facebook on February 13.