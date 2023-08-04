News you can trust since 1854
Harborough honey producer named as one of the best in the world

A local honey producer from Market Harborough has been given an award at one of the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.
By ContributorContributor
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST

Market Harborough Honey Co, which also produces spirits, has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized Great Taste award for its popular Soft Set Honey.

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process; and the Harborough Soft Set Honey was dubbed “delicious” by judges.

Thomas Lamble-Dun from Market Harborough Honey Co said: “We are thrilled to have won a Great Taste award for our Harborough Soft Set Honey. We have dreamt of this moment and are so proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to our honey pots!

Award Winning Harborough Soft Set HoneyAward Winning Harborough Soft Set Honey
"We started on this journey a few years ago and now have around 100 colonies in the local area, with a range of different honey products including a line of our very own locally produced honey spirits, so to be where we are today is truly a dream come true.

“Being recognised with a Great Taste Award means so much to independent producers such as us, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it! Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge moment for us!”

The Harborough Soft Set Honey is available locally from various outlets including Farndon Fields Farm Shop, Weltons Deli and Mistrys Pharmacy.

