Harborough haulage firm scoops top industry award

Harborough haulage firm Sanderson Transport won a prestigious industry award during a glitzy bash at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

The business was presented with UK Haulier of the Year 2018 at the Motor Transport Awards.

Sanderson Transport commercial director Ed Sanderson said: “The award reflects 45 years of hard work since our beginnings with a man and a van in 1973.

“It’s a landmark in our journey made possible by the expertise, commitment, and team spirit amongst our employees, both past and present.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all of them - our ‘Sanderson family’.”

“We know we wouldn’t be here without our valued customers either – across a diverse range of sectors, all with very different needs and business imperatives. It’s our relationship with you that stood us apart - the ability to adapt to your needs, add value, and keep promises. And although we continue to expand our services and team, we’ll never lose that personal touch.

“Finally, a thank you to all our partners, including Palletline, a collaboration that has helped us deliver on our targets of accuracy, network reach across the UK and beyond, and customer satisfaction.

We look forward to a successful year ahead as Sanderson transport goes from strength to strength.

“The awards have been a benchmark for excellence among UK road transport fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers and other innovators for more than 30 years Haulier of the Year is described as ‘the most coveted award in the road transport industry’ and we’re humbled to be selected as winners.”