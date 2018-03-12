Harborough fundraiser Siobhan invites you to park buggy walks

A Harborough mum is preparing to take on the London Marathon after giving birth just seven months ago.

Siobhan Hole is inviting people to join her for two fundraising buggy walks which take place from 11am in Welland Park this Wednesday (March 14) and Saturday (March 17).

She is raising money for Against Breast Cancer, after her mum was diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

Siobhan said: “At the moment my mum is doing really well but as a thank you to the amazing team of doctors and nurses who supported mum I thought it was my time to give something back to say thank you and to help fund the amazing work that Against Breast Cancer do.”

Siobhan had been planning to run the marathon in 2017, but deferred for a year after she became pregnant with son Lucas – who is now seven months old.

She said: “The training has proved difficult with a young baby I’m running whenever I can as I don’t have a lot of free time but I think I’m on target.

“I did the Leicestershire Half Marathon in preparation.”

Anyone is welcome to join Siobhan at the buggy walks this Wednesday and Saturday and to make a contribution to her fundraising. You do not need a buggy to take part.

She has already held a quiz night and is hoping to raise £2,000 for Against Breast Cancer.

To sponsor Siobhan, and for more information, visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/siobhanhole.