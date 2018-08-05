Harborough firm wants to help businesses ‘work smarter’

Restaurants, salons and shops in Leicestershire are set to work more “efficiently and become smarter” with the help of new software made available by a Harborough company.

The Fabulous Group, currently based in the Harborough Innovation Centre, is a successful provider of out-sourced marketing and accounting support to a number of local and national businesses, having grown turnover by 300 per cent during the past year.

Managed by Oxford Innovation, the centre is owned and supported by Harborough District Council (HDC). As the building owner, HDC also funds the centre’s business support provision, providing the basis for expert business advice, mentoring and workshops.

Building on its success, The Fabulous Group has launched a new technology arm, specialising in providing its clients with integrated business software to improve performance, efficiency and productivity.

The software suite includes combining point of sale and timekeeping systems to create staff rotas, which factor in peak and quiet times, as well as creating loyalty schemes based on customer trends.

Founder & MD Mike Osborne said: “We have created a winning formula by offering marketing and financial support to small but growing businesses with limited budgets. This new venture is about expanding our offering to deliver further out-sourced support engineered to increase growth”.

“The software we’re providing can easily be integrated around the marketing solutions and bookkeeping technologies we also offer. By introducing digital support, we firmly believe your business will work more efficiently and become smarter.”

Mike began his company in 2016 with a small office space, but has very quickly grown and now employs 12 people.

He said: “Starting out can be challenging and it’s crucial for a small business to find the right space at the right cost. The Innovation Centre was the best place for me as it’s given me great flexibility. I started off with a small solo space and now I have two large rooms that house the team.

“Not having to think about rental leases and moving office locations has freed up my time and allowed me to fully concentrate on my clients, ensuring we provide a first class service. This has played a significant part in us doubling our turnover every year since we started.”

Stuart Hartley, Innovation Director at Harborough Innovation Centre said: “The Fabulous Group is a Harborough Innovation Centre success story. We specialise in incubating fledging businesses, helping them to harness their potential and grow. We have seen The Fabulous Group innovate and grow by providing solutions to the sectors it specialises in.

“The centre’s facilities include reception services, free on-site parking and on-site business support make it the ideal place for small businesses to start out from.”