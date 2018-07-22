Harborough firm backs hospice’s floral appeal

Harborough may be awash with colourful floral planters but a town marketing agency has invested in a different kind of flower to support the latest charity initiative from county hospice charity LOROS.

As part of the charity’s Forget Me Not flower appeal, The Ideal Marketing Company purchased a commemorative wrought iron flower for all seven members of the team. Each flower symbolises the life of a loved one who is no longer with us.

The LOROS appeal attracted overwhelming support and the Ideal Marketing flowers were among hundreds displayed on Leicester’s Jubilee Square between July 2 and 8. Following the display, the limited edition flowers were returned to the buyers for a lasting tribute to a loved one.

Helen Campbell, managing director of The Ideal Marketing Company said: “We are always proud to support the work of LOROS.

“This particular campaign struck the right chord with members of our team and we were happy to get behind the cause. LOROS is entirely funded by donations and it’s important that we contribute and fundraise so that they can continue the fantastic service that they offer.”