Harborough farmer banned from keeping animals for life as all his cattle destroyed

Around 110 cattle at a farm near Market Harborough have been put down, after the farmer who owned them was banned for life from keeping farm animals.

Peter Thomas, who has a farm off Northampton Road, next to the Rugby Club, told the Mail this week that 110 animals had been destroyed at his Harborough farm by Government vets.

Another 140 were out down at his farm at Glen Parva, near Leicester.

The action came after Mr Thomas (70), who lives in Glen Parva was found guilty of 14 animal welfare offences at Leicester Magistrates Court.

The charges related to animal suffering, poor farm management and failing to carry out legally required TB tests.

As well as his lifetime ban, Mr Thomas had to pay £45,000 costs and received an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for a year.

District Judge Sally Fudge said she had to take severe action to “prevent further harm to other animals”.

But this week an indignant Mr Thomas, who defended himself in court said he would appeal against the sentence.

He told the Mail that the two farms were “two animal sanctuaries for cattle” and cattle were in good condition.

“I made no money out of the farms – in fact they cost me £30,000 a year” he said.

He added: “I’ve been victimised, but that’s par for the course if you stand up and criticise the system.”

Mr Thomas does not live at the farm near Market Harborough where 110 cattle were put down. Its farm buildings are vandalised and ramshackle and the surrounding land is covered with several old vehicles.