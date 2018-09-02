Harborough farm shop reches finals of industry awards

Harborough’s Farndon Fields Farm Shop has been shortlisted for an award in the Guild of Fine Food’s annual Shop of the Year competition.

Farndon Fields is one of the finalists in the Best Farm Shop category.

A spokesman for the awards said: “Farndon Fields will now undergo two further rounds of judging this summer, including an announced visit from one of the judges and a mystery shop by Shopper’s Anonymous.

“Previously forming part of the Great Taste accreditation scheme, Shop of the Year has evolved to apply an even more rigorous and robust judging process dedicated solely to retail.

“Celebrating delis, farm shops, cheesemongers and more, Shop of the Year offers independent retailers a chance to achieve a stamp of approval with real integrity, much like Great Taste does for food and drink products.”

Nicola Stokes, marketing manager at Farndon Fields Farm Shop, said: “We are really proud to be shortlisted in the Shop of the Year awards.

“These awards will give our team a chance to showcase their fantastic merchandising flare and customer service skills that go above and beyond.

“We’re looking forward to the judges visiting Farndon Fields and experiencing a totally unique shopping experience with our amazing selection of home grown and local food.”

The finals of the awards take place on Thursday, September 20, when the finalists and guests will gather at No.42 Southwark Street in London, the Guild of Fine Food’s London base, to find out who has won.

To find out more about the awards, follow the relevant links at gff.co.uk.