Harborough event aims to help tackle global plastic problem

An event which aims to help end our ‘love-affair with plastic’ is being held in Harborough this Saturday, June 16.

The presentation and question-and-answer session is being held amidst concerns about the impact plastic products are having on our environment and oceans.

The event, dubbed Let’s Go for a Plastic-less Planet, is being held at Harborough Methodist Church between 10am and midday.

Canon Brian Davis, chair of the organising group, said: “We have become so dependent on plastic, it’s hard now to imagine life without it.

“But we have to wake up to the damage plastic is doing to our planet – and do something about it, particularly single-use plastic!

“It will be an informal morning, free to attend and we’ll be serving refreshments.

“If people are out shopping in the town, we hope they’ll drop in for whatever time they can spare. It’s not for experts.

“The morning is for everyone who cares about our beautiful planet and wants to see what they can do to protect it.”

Cllr Neil Bannister, leader of the council, will be at the event, ready to answer questions on the district council’s recycling policies.

Darren Woodiwiss, Harborough’s Green Party candidate, will also be present.

There will be a short talk by Professor Colin Waters, a specialist in waste pollution from the University of Leicester, followed by a question and answer session.

A spokesman for the event added: “It is also hoped that there will be some representatives from local businesses and supermarkets.

“A range of stalls and displays will offer suggestions about how to cut everyday plastic use – everything from a local buying group for detergent refills to a vegetable box scheme, from alternative cloth bags to bamboo coffee cups.”