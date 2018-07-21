Harborough estate agent trio make the grade in professional exams

Three members of a Harborough-based lettings team are celebrating passing their final exams to earn an important professional qualification from the Association of Residential Lettings Agents (ARLA).

The trio from Andrew Granger & Co’s lettings team have gained the ARLA Propertymark qualification.

Andrew Peacock, senior lettings administrator and Roisin Foster and Conor Jackson who are both senior lettings negotiators all completed the 120 hours of study involved in four in-depth modules needed to be accredited as fully qualified members of ARLA.

The Level 3 Technical Award in Residential Property Management qualification gives letting agents a comprehensive understanding of the industry as a whole.

The course has four units: general law, health, safety and security in relation to residential letting and property management, legal aspects of letting and management, residential property letting practice and residential property management practice.

Jill Griffiths, director of residential lettings at Andrew Granger & Co, said: “We are extremely proud of Roisin, Andrew and Conor for achieving their ARLA qualification. It’s a demanding qualification requiring significant commitment. Investing in our staff is extremely important to us at Andrew Granger & Co as by developing our team, we also improve customer service and the overall standard of our lettings service. Achieving these qualifications sends a signal to landlords that we are the number one choice to manage their properties. Furthermore, tenants can rest assured that we are best placed to find them a new home and look after their interests during their tenancy.”