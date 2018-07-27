Harborough District Council joins other districts and boroughs of the county to discuss future government for Leicestershire

The district and borough council leaders of Leicestershire have agreed to work together to review the current model of local government for Leicestershire.

Previously Leicestershire County Council said it wanted to explore a single unitary authority covering the whole county. That one council would combine the powers of the existing county council and the seven district and borough councils. The authority said it would also be drawing up more detailed proposals for a public consultation planned for early next year.

A joint statement from the borough and district leaders said: "We as council leaders wish to adopt a collaborative approach to examine what may be the best way of delivering local services for residents in the county, and in the wider context of the East Midlands region.

"This new collaborative approach will examine what is both cost-effective in how services may be delivered and how best to retain their link with local residents. Such models may mean stronger district councils working within a combined authority or having multiple unitary authorities or whether the current structure is still the best way of delivering local services.

"We have a number of reservations as to the model proposed by the county council not least the rushed timetable and it being too remote for local residents. However, we recognise that it may be premature to rule it out at this early stage.

"Accordingly the council leaders have pledged to work together to find the right solution for the residents of Leicestershire and look forward to engaging with our elected partners, stakeholders and residents to deliver the best in local government for Leicestershire and the East Midlands region.

"We would invite the county council and others to join us in this approach, as collectively, we have the expertise to determine the best solution for our residents."