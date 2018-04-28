Harborough District Council hands out grants to community projects

Three community projects across the district have received a welcome financial boost thanks to Harborough District Council.

Harborough District Council agreed, on April 25, to allocate funding totalling nearly £100,000 to a number of worthy projects.

The projects are benefiting from Section 106 money which is provided by developers for community projects and social infrastructure in locations where development has taken place.

Those projects which have successfully applied for funding are:

- Market Harborough Baptist Church - £45,000 to upgrade the community hall to support the increase in demand from user groups

- Fleckney Parish Council – £2,070.53 for installation of fence and provision of viewing platform decking

- Lutterworth FC – £50,000 for the provision of a new clubhouse in partnership with Lutterworth High School

Councillor Janette Ackerley, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for wellbeing and localities, said: “I’m really pleased that we are able to allocate such a substantial amount of money to help projects which will benefit people across the whole of the district.”

Organisations from areas with Section 106 funding are invited to submit grant applications. Details of these areas are available on the council's website at www.harborough.gov.uk/grants