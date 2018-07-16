Harborough dancers on pointe in English Youth Ballet show!

Six young dancers from Harborough have been selected to take to the stage as part of the English Youth Ballet’s latest production, landing a starring role in Cinderella in Hollywood.

Greta Bell, Maisy Chapman, Tilley Mansfield, Lola Murphy, Jamie Rushby, and Eve Smith won through from an initial audition of more than 350 of the region’s finest young dancers to secure their place in the show, which is taking place at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham on July 20 and 21.

The ballet features 100 youngsters aged between eight and 18 who will star international dancers including Brazilian Samantha Camejo, who said: “The young dancers are treated just like the professionals in the rehearsals. They discover what having a dance career might be like - both in the studio and on the stage. It is an amazing experience for them.”

The young dancers are involved in an intensive 11 day rehearsal session before the show - which gives them the opportunity to experience life on stage in front of a packed audience.

The English Youth Ballet has given a platform to much of the UK’s top talent, serving as a springboard to careers in organisations such as the Royal Ballet Company.

Lola Murphy, aged 10 from the Market Harborough Academy of Performing Arts, said: “I’m playing one of the Hollywood stars and I can’t wait to get on stage. It’s been an amazing experience and I have learnt so much.

“I’ve really enjoyed the chance to dance with the principal dancers and it’s going to be so exciting to perform at the Theatre Royal.”