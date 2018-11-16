Harborough company raises £40,0000 during second annual charity week

A Harborough-based brand, has raised more than £40,000 for charity through its second fundraising charity week - making £10,000 more than its first.

Joules staff at its HQ in Harborough, its distribution centre in Corby and sites and shops across the country, participated in a wide range of fundraising activities and initiatives for Charitably Joules – it’s family of charity partners including The Prince’s Trust, Hospice UK, Farms for City Children and Nuzzlets.

The week of fundraising saw employees take part in a huge range of activities including a fancy-dress day, sponsored runs, a 750-mile virtual bike ride from Market Harborough to the Joules showroom in Germany, raffles and bake sales.

Andrea Gray, Chief Sales Officer at Joules said; “This is our second charity week, and to have reached such a total for our chosen charities is fantastic.

“The charities do amazing work and we’re delighted that we’re able to support them in helping others.

“Thanks to our wonderful colleagues and customers who took part in events including dog walks and competitions to make the week a success and fun.”