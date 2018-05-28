Harborough Classic Car Show set to return in July

The new vintage style poster for this year’s Market Harborough Classic Car Show has been unveiled.

Harborough District Council has unveiled the promotional poster – designed in an art deco style – for the classic car show being staged in the town in July.

The new poster (pictured) has been created by local artist Jonathan Holder who also created the design for the Harborough by the Sea postcard three years ago, as well as last year’s classic car show poster.

A spokesman for the council said: “A framed version of the poster could be presented as a prize as part of the event and special limited-edition collectors’ postcards, featuring the design, are being produced to promote the event.”

The Classic Car Show returns on Sunday, July 8, from 10am-4pm – and will see amazing retro cars, motorcycles, scooters, and commercial vehicles from across the country lining the streets.

The spokesman added: “Last year’s inaugural event proved hugely successful with thousands of people, and car enthusiasts, descending on the town for the occasion.

“There will also be stalls and activities, plus prizes for ‘best in show’ and other categories up for grabs if you enter a vehicle in the event.”

Cllr Neil Bannister, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “This poster is fantastic and will certainly transport people back to a golden age. It will definitely help promote the event and the framed print will no doubt be a much sought-after prize on the day.”

It is free to exhibit your classic vehicle Market Harborough Classic Car Show but you must register beforehand at www.exploreharborough.co.uk

Businesses and shops are encouraged to support the event the event in any way they can. Email h.nicholls@harborough.gov.uk to get involved or sponsor the event.