Harborough Churches Together welcomes new chairman

A church organisation which aims to find ways for Harborough’s Christian community to work together has appointed a new chairman.

The Rev Stephen Haward (pictured, left) was elected as the new chairman of Harborough Churches Together at the organisation’s annual meeting on May 24.

He took the reins from outgoing chairman Maureen Douglas (pictured, right), of Our Lady of Victories Roman Catholic Church.

Mr Haward is the Minister at Harborough Congregational Church.

The meeting also saw Janet Smith, of Harborough Baptist Church, elected vice chairman.

Maureen was thanked for her gracious leadership over the last two years.

As well as providing a forum for its member churches, Churches Together supports joint projects such as The Cube youth project, Bower House counselling centre, Jubilee Foodbank and Street Pastors.

