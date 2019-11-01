Harborough church hall will be put to even greater community use after £150,000 refurbishment

A popular Market Harborough church hall is all set to storm into the 2020s after having an impressive £150,000 facelift.

The New Horizons Hall at the Baptist Church in Coventry Road will now be put to even greater community use after the extensive refurbishment.

It was officially opened by Cllr Barbara Johnson, chairman of Harborough District Council, and Adrian Trotter, chairman of Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony the funding organisations and contractors were thanked by church minister the Rev Christopher Brown.

Mr Brown said: "The church leaders and family want to express our sincere gratitude for partnering with us to create this superb space.

“We thank you for your generous financial help, your skilled craftsmanship and your commitment to the community life of the Harborough District."

The hall has a new ceiling and carpet to create a much quieter environment, better lighting, a new kitchen and a sound system with hearing loop.

The huge overhaul was partly funded by Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity and money from developers for community projects.

Baptist Church members also gave generously as well as hosting fundraising events.

Mr Brown said: "We are a church in the heart of the town who love Jesus and love our community.

“So we want to use our building and resources to bless both the church family and the town.

“One major way we do this is by improving this space for all the groups who meet here.

“They include the babies and toddlers at Fun & Friends, children and families at Messy Church, Baptist Youth Club, music groups, choirs, Bridge Club and Girl Guides."