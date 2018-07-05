Harborough charity wants to help over 60s banish tech fears

A scheme to support isolated and lonely older people over the age of 60 to get online has been launched by Voluntary Action South Leicestershire.

Community Champion support worker for the charity, Jenny Young, said; “Being told to ‘do it online’ or ‘check the website for details’ can leave some people feeling out of touch. We can help people to develop skills or to try a tablet or a computer for the first time. Our trained volunteers will visit you at home and work at your pace, whether that means learning how to switch it on, helping you to stay safe online or exploring your interests. Most clients are using technology for the first time and we encourage anyone over 60 that wants to give it a go to get in touch.

“You can find out about how to bank online, use your doctor’s website, keep in touch with friends and explore family history.”

Dawn Dyke is a VASL volunteer who has helped Irene Oldham get to grips with technology. Irene said: “Your volunteer becomes a friend and the embarrassment of not understanding first time round ends up with us both laughing about it.” The service is free thanks to Big Lottery Funding.

Contact Jenny on 01858 439262 to find out more.