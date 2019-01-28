Harborough charity seeks new trustees to help make local lives better

A charity which works to make lives better in the Market Harborough area is seeking new trustees.

Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity (MHTBC) is looking for new trustees to help it fulfil its objective of making lives better in Market Harborough, Great Bowden and Little Bowden.

As Harborough largest charity, MHTBC contributes to the community by supporting groups and individuals. Its work includes funding for sports, recreation, education, health, and the arts as well as supporting individuals.

Adrian Trotter, chair of the board of trustees says: “This is an exciting time for us as we look to meet the needs of a growing community in Market Harborough and the Bowdens. In particular we are keen to generate new projects and find different ways in which we can work with groups and individuals to make people’s lives better.

“Due to recent retirements we have vacancies for trustees on the board. It’s a voluntary role, but anyone is welcome to apply. We would particularly like to hear from anyone who has experience in marketing and social media or has managed a website. Increasingly we are looking to our trustees to be ambassadors for MHTBC and to engage with the community to help us to develop future initiatives.

“Above all we want to recruit people who have energy and commitment to share our vision of what life in Market Harborough can be in the future.”

The appointed trustees will sit on the board of the charity and commit around 15 days a year.

As well as providing funding for community initiatives and individuals, MHTBC owns and manages the Old Grammar School, and has Almshouses and allotments in the town,

Anyone interested should visit the charity’s website at www.mhbcharity.co.uk or ring the office on 01858 419128. Applicants can apply by sending a CV and covering letter to 10 Fairfield Road, Market Harborough, Leicestershire, LE16 9QQ.