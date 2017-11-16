Harborough carnival revamp for 2018

Market Harborough’s popular annual Carnival is set for a major revamp next year.

A new local chairman - Paul Milligan (35) - a new committee and new ideas look likely to give the Carnival a new lease of life when it hits town again on Saturday, June 9.

Businessman Paul, who has two children aged 11 and two, has lived in the town almost all his life, and always enjoyed the Carnival.

He said: “We want to make a real Carnival atmosphere in the town, with lots of floats, lots of music and lots of noise.

“There’s a Carnival theme this year - ‘Around The World’ - and we have 18 floats confirmed already.

“There are already things to make you go ‘wow’!”

Former Carnival chairman John Bush - who has taken the helm for the last 13 years - said he felt it was time to bring in “new blood” and pass the baton to another volunteer.

The framework of the Carnival remains the same, but new organisers hope to “pump up the volume”.

The 2018 Parade looks likely to be significantly bigger and more colourful than last year’s.

Interest in the revamped Carnival has come from schools, clubs and businesses across the district, from Great Bowden Primary School to town store Pets At Home.

The Parade will finish at the Symington Recreation Ground as usual, but here too the new committee is looking for more excitement.

Visitors can expect more street food stalls, more entertainment, more craft stalls, more local clubs and music going on until 8pm.

There will also be a “household name” from TV to add to the fun, Paul said.

The new committee is looking for five local charities to share any money made by the event.

The Carnival of Running, organised by Race Harborough, will still be a vital part of the Carnival day.

“It’s been as great boost to the Carnival” said Paul.

Overall, the idea of the Carnival is to “show the town of Market Harborough in all its glory” said Paul. “I hope people will see something fantastic.”

You can keep up with Carnival news on the Market Harborough Carnival Facebook page.

Or if you want to help, trade or sponsor, contact paul@helloprosecco.co.uk or ring him on 07415 799383.