Harborough carers spread joy through musical dementia campaign

The team at a Harborough home care company were singing from the same song sheet as they launched a campaign as part of Dementia Action Week.

Home Instead Senior Care has created a ‘SongsToRemember’ top 10 of favourite songs that caregivers and their clients love to sing together - and plans to get a 1,000 people to join in.

The three most popular songs so-far are ‘Bring me Sunshine’ sung by Morecambe and Wise, ‘It’s a Long way to Tipperary’ and ‘You Are My Sunshine’.

The team at the Harborough office say they will be using the #SongsToRemember song sheet to sing along with their clients, colleagues and people in the local area.

Gail Devereux-Batchelor, co-owner of Home Instead Harborough said: “We pride ourselves on being experts in dementia, and #SongsToRemember is just the latest in a long list of campaigns we have run.

“It is wonderful to spread the sheer enjoyment of music and song and see the impact it can have particularly on those living with dementia.”

Home Instead provides at-home care for the elderly, helping people to remain independent.