Harborough by the Sea washes back into town

Enjoy sand, games, entertainment and more at this year's Harborough by the Sea event.

Harborough District Council will be bringing the seaside to Welland Park, Market Harborough on 27, 28 and 29 July from 10am to 4pm.

In previous years Harborough by the Sea has been held on The Square, but the popularity of the event has led to a decision to move to a bigger site that is more child-friendly and can accommodate larger numbers.

Harborough District Council, which runs the popular free event, said that Welland Park is a perfect location for Harborough by the Sea offering a safe environment with more room for activities. It will provide a picturesque location for families to sit on traditional deckchairs and picnic while their little ones play in the sand or watch the puppet show.

Children can dig out their buckets and spades to build sandcastles, take part in a host of fun daily activities such as giant Jenga, nature crown making, nature creations, plate spinning and bubble making and on Saturday 28 July 2018 they can make a kite in our crafting tent and have a go at flying it.

Harborough Town Football Club will also take part this year, offering inclusive coaching sessions for children of all ages and abilities.

Cllr Neil Bannister, Leader of Harborough District Council, said: “We’re really excited to be holding Harborough by the Sea event on Welland Park this year. We want to encourage families to bring a picnic, meet up with friends, and come along to the park for what we are sure will be a great day out in a lovely location.”