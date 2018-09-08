Harborough businesses will wow shoppers at charity Bake Off!

A fundraising baking competition involving Harborough’s High Street businesses is returning at the end of the month.

Following the success of last year’s Macmillan coffee morning and bake off event which raised over £400 for charity, organisers Bray & Bray are hoping to make Harborough’s 2018 Bake-Off even better with more entries, more money raised for charity, and lots more cake!

As part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, a national fundraising event for Macmillan Cancer Support, the Harborough Bake-Off invites businesses on the High Street to sell homemade cakes to the public at The Angel Hotel on Friday, September 28, from 11am-1pm.

To get involved, businesses need to bring their baked goods and have a representative to sell them.

Shoppers and passers-by are invited to enjoy the treats on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

Last year, Bray & Bray beat off competition from four other High Street businesses to be crowned Harborough’s best business baker thanks to a show-stopping chocolate cake baked by Andrew Hitchon, one of Bray & Bray’s partners.

This year, Andrew won’t be taking part but will help decide the winner of the 2018 Harborough Bake-Off alongside two other guest judges.

Russell Dalby, from Bray & Bray, said: “The first Bake-Off was a great success and we raised more than we could have ever imagined, but this year we want to get even more businesses and residents involved.

“We urge everyone to pop in and support the cause by buying a cake and hot drink.

Businesses interested in taking part should email rdalby@braybray.co.uk.