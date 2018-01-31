Harborough ‘Buffs’ help out town’s dementia group

Harborough’s Silver Coronation Lodge of the Royal Antedeluvian Order of Buffaloes has handed over a cheque for more than £1,500 to Dementia Harborough.

The group, also known as The Buffs, raised the money during a series of events held in 2017.

A spokesman for The Buffs said: “On Sunday, January 21, we presented a cheque for £1,550 to the chair of trustees of Dementia Harborough, Peter Hirst.

“Dementia Harborough is a local registered charity which was formed in 2011 and registered as a charity in 2016.

“It supports people living with dementia, particularly in early stages following diagnosis, and provides a place where the carer and the cared-for can come along and have fun with each other, and meet with others in a similar position.

“It offers two monthly groups in Harborough, a Dementia Café and a Singing for Memories Group, and also outings and trips.

“The Dementia Café is on the third Thursday of each month and has a range of different activities throughout the year.

“The programme is available at www.dementiaharborough.org/dementia-cafe.”

The Buffs meet at the Admiral Nelson in Nelson Street, Harborough, on Sundays from 12.30pm.

The group raises money for a number of good causes.

To find out more search for ‘The Silver Coronation Lodge’ at www.facebook.com.