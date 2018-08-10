Harborough boy's 'dream comes true' as he he walked out alongside Manchester City at Wembley Stadium

A boy from Market Harborough had a 'dream come true' when he walked out alongside Manchester City at Wembley.

On Sunday, August 5, Freddie Pounder from Market Harborough was able to experience an unforgettable moment when he walked out at Wembley Stadium before the 2018 FA Community Shield as a McDonald’s Player Escort.

The Player Escort at Wembley

It was a memorable day for Freddie, aged 7, who walked out onto the Wembley pitch in front of 72,000 alongside Claudio Bravo, at the first competitive game ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The match, where reigning Premier League champions Manchester City took on FA Cup holders Chelsea, saw Manchester City lifting the trophy after defeating their rivals 2-0.

Freddie, who won the chance to be a Player Escort by winning a competition on the McDonald’s website, said: “I loved walking out on the Wembley pitch, it was exciting looking at the crowd and seeing them all cheering. I don’t think I’ll ever stop talking about it, it was an amazing dream come true.”

Sir Geoff Hurst, McDonald’s ambassador, said: “Having the chance of walking out in front of 72,000 fans at Wembley is an incredible experience that will never get old. The feeling you get and the reaction from the crowd isn’t something you easily forget. I have no doubt that Freddie had a great day and I’m glad football has the ability to bring such a memorable moment to the lives of many promising young players.”

