Harborough boxing hero could be honoured with green plaque

A champion heavyweight boxer from Harborough is on a shortlist to receive a green plaque in his memory in the town.

Jack Gardner was crowned heavyweight boxing champion of Great Britain in 1950 and his is one of 12 names being considered for a green plaque around the county.

Others on the shortlist include Loughborough’s Thomas Cook, who founded the holiday company which still bears his name, and Arthur Newberry Choyce, from Hugglescote, who was a First World War poet.

People are being invited to have their say on which six of the shortlist should receive a plaque.

Voting closes on July 30 and the six finalists will then be announced shortly afterwards.

People can vote for up to six favourites online at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/greenplaques or by requesting a postal form on 0116 305 4112.

Two years ago, Nobel Prize winner Sir William Henry Bragg was similarly honoured when a plaque was installed on the wall of his family’s home in The Square, which is now a branch of coffee chain Caffè Nero.

Cllr Louise Richardson, from Leicestershire County Council, said: ““This is the fifth round of the green plaque scheme but the nominations keep coming, which shows just how many well-known people and places have called Leicestershire home over the centuries.

“Our judges had a tough job selecting the final 12, but they’ve come up with an exciting and varied shortlist. I hope people will again get behind their favourites and vote for them.”