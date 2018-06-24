Harborough Bake Off star to appear at feast for food lovers!

Food and drink lovers are being invited to a special event taking place in the grounds of Kelmarsh Hall over the weekend of July 7 and 8.

The hall is hosting the Great British Food Festival which will see more than 75 artisan food producers and street food vendors descend for a weekend of fun, preserving, baking and packing, and lots more.

Along with food and drink producers there will be an exciting line-up of love music, chef demos, foodie talks, ‘Man vs Food’ competitions and a bake stage.

The Chef Demo stage hosts a headline name for each day, with Harborough’s Great British Bake Off winner Francis Quinn, and Jane Beedle, all doing demos over the weekend.

A spokesman for the event said: “Alongside the celeb chefs, some of the best regional talent will be showcasing their skills; so from baking tips to fine dining know-how the demo theatre is the place to be for any budding chef.

“On top of cooking up treats on the demo stage, the Bake Off Stars will be overseeing the popular Great British Cake Off, where amateur bakers compete head to head in three baking categories.”

Dan Maycock, one of the organisers, said: ”We have got a great mix of local produce and best of British, coming from further afield. On the hot food front you will be able to try anything from traditional hog roast to Mexican and Thai dishes, so hopefully something for all tastes!

“There is entertainment for all the family over the weekend, including kids’ cookery lessons, circus skills and children’s rides. With live music throughout the day from a play list packed full of top local bands it’s a great day out for the whole family. Bring a blanket and sit out enjoying great food and more.”

Visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for early bird tickets.