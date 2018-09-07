Harborough auctioneer sells acclaimed Hockney work for £21,000

A painting by the acclaimed artist David Hockney fetched £21,000 when it went on sale at Harborough’s Gildings’ Fine Art and Antique auctioneers earlier this month.

The work, called Pool Made with Paper and Blue Ink, is from Hockney’s Paper Pool series - which focuses on the Californian pools experienced by the artist in the late 1970s.

Will Gilding, director at Gildings, said: “The painting is arguably one of the most iconic images of a series that in the last year has seen results increase dramatically when offered at auction. Usually reserved for the London or New York markets, this work, offered by a private collector and acquired less than ten years ago from the Goldmark Gallery in Uppingham, continued this ripple effect.”

Mr Gilding said bidding was hot for the work, which was eventually sold to an online client for £21,000, or £26,375 including other costs.

He added: “It’s a great result for both our vendor and the strength and reach of our provincial auction house in the 21st century. If you had walked into the London rooms a year ago to acquire one of these works you could have bought it for £13,500. Since then, a results both sides of the Atlantic have rocketed to in excess of £20,000.”

Born in Bradford in 1937, David Hockney is regarded as one of the most important British artists of the 20th century.