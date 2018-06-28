Harborough area scouts battle it out in Fraser Shield

Scouts from all over the Harborough area descended on Stanford on Avon to once again compete in the world’s oldest scouting camping competition - the Fraser Shield.

Patrols of scouts aged from ten to 14 pitted their camping, team-work, cooking, and problem solving skills against one another in the competition earlier this month.

The Fraser Shield teams had to prepare and cook all their own meals

They had to plan their menus, the equipment they needed as well as pitching camp, preparing and cooking all meals, keeping their site clean, tidy and hygienic and most importantly working together as a team.

A spokesman for the event said: “They also completed challenges which showed off their knotting abilities, problem solving skills in getting raw egg unbroken across a four-metre stream, building an oven out of a cardboard box and successfully cooking scones in it.”

The Fraser Shield was founded in 1912 and this year’s winners were the “Alice not so Wonderland” patrol, from 1st Bowdens Scout Group.

Judges said the team’s highlight was their well-prepared three-course meal served on the Saturday night, topped off by beautifully-presented Eton Mess.

There were also fancy dress events

Alongside the Fraser Shield, the 13 teams also competed in Adam’s Challenge, set up in memory of Adam Mugridge, a Foxton scout who was killed in a cycling accident just before he was to lead his patrol at the 2006 Fraser Shield. The Royals patrol from 1st Market Harborough won the Adam’s Challenge Shield this year.