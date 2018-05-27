Harborough-area schools battle it out in science contest

Dozens of young scientists enjoyed a day of special challenges designed to test their science and maths skills.

The competition, held at Kibworth Primary School and supported by the Rotary Club of Market Harborough, the Market Harborough and Bowdens Charity and the Ogden Trust, involved Year 4 and 5 pupils from nine primary schools.

The teams competed in a series of 10-minute scientific challenges and experiments and tackled a quiz and a maths challenge devised by Emma Corchoran.

The organisers were Judith Green, from the Ogden Trust, and teacher Marianne Quinsee.

A spokesman for the event said: “There was much enthusiasm from the participants, and their efforts were rewarded with certificates and some cup cake refreshments.”

Whilst the results were compiled, organiser and scientist Judith Green gave an entertaining and exciting talk to the teams and their parents on ‘Aliens and Alien Life’.

In a close result, Ridgeway Primary Academy won ahead of St Cuthbert’s of Great Glen, former winners of the event, with host school Kibworth in third.

The judges came from the Rotary Clubs of Market Harborough, Kibworth and Fleckney and Lutterworth Wycliffe.

Judith Green, representing The Ogden trust, said afterwards: “There is a shortage of scientists and engineers nationally - but not in Market Harborough!”