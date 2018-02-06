Harborough area residents offered free heating ‘energy check’

Citizens Advice LeicesterShire is helping Leicestershire residents to keep a warm home this winter and save money on energy usage

A spokesman for the organisation said: “This winter’s cold snaps highlight how important it is to keep a warm home during the winter months.

“People are at greater risk of illness and preventable death as a result of living in a cold home.”

About 54,000 households across Leicester and Leicestershire are in fuel poverty.

Citizens Advice LeicesterShire is giving free Energy Health Check to all Leicestershire residents at our branches and outreaches across Leicester and the county.

People can visit the Citizens Advice office at the council offices in Harborough (phone 01858 466850) to receive a free Energy Health Check.

Alternatively, visit energycompare.citizensadvice.org.uk to see if you could be getting a better deal on your energy prices.