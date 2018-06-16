Harborough adventurer’s next challenge...

Harborough adventurer Julian Evans is going to tackle one of the world’s most isolated mountains – Mount Denali in Alaska.

Julian (45), who lives in Great Easton, north-east of Market Harborough, is looking to become one of the few people to complete the True Adventurers Grand Slam, a challenge to reach the North and South pole and climb the Seven Summits (the highest peak on every continent).

So far the nine challenges have only been completed by 15 people.

Julian, Head of Healthcare, Hotels and Leisure at Knight Frank, is also climbing Mount Denali (formerly called Mount McKinley) to raise funds for The Matt Hampson Foundation.

He said: “I have been a long-term supporter of The Matt Hampson Foundation which helps support those who have been seriously disabled through injury. It will be constantly in my thoughts as I try to raise awareness for the issue through my personal mission of completing the True Adventurers Grand Slam.”

His achievements so far include climbing Europe’s highest mountain, Mount Elbrus and a trek to the North Col at Mount Everest.

Julian has a long list of generous sponsors who are supporting this mission, including the UK’s largest care providers Caring Homes Group and BUPA, as well as Runwood Homes, Care UK, Avery Healthcare Group, Maria Mallaband, Hadrian Healthcare, Barchester, Hallmark Care Homes and Halebourne Group.

His Mount Everest expedition raised £60,000 for The Matt Hampson Foundation and premature baby charity Bliss.

He hopes to raise another £60,000 with his current expedition, for the The Matt Hampson Foundation.

Julian said: “It’s about testing yourself. Outdoor endurance events and expeditions have brought me an immense amount of satisfaction. Being able to conquer some of the world’s greatest exploration challenges whilst raising money for valuable causes close to my heart is very rewarding.”