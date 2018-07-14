Harborogh pupils learn more about work of UK armed forces

Youngsters at a Harborough primary school learned about the armed forces when they took part in a number of events to celebrate Armed Forces Week.

Pupils at Meadowdale Primary School joined the celebrations, which took place between June 25 and 30.

Harborough's Meadowdale Primary School has celebrated Armed Forces Week

Sue Benson, from the school, said: “Our school council started the week with a visit to the town centre to attend Harborough’s flag raising ceremony.

“We then invited parents to join us for a picnic lunch on the school field followed by our own ceremony to raise the Armed Forces Day flag.

“Throughout the week the children took part in bridge-building activities and assault courses and had special assemblies led by Army Cadets, Sea Cadets, the Royal British Legion and serving members of the Armed Forces who have children at the school.”

The week’s events concluded with a ‘Bake for Heroes’ cake sale which raised about £200 for Help for Heroes.

Mrs Benson added: “It was a fantastic week and we all learned a lot about the vital work that our Armed Forces do in the UK and around the world, both in keeping our country safe and in providing humanitarian aid.”