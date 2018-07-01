‘Happiest run on the planet’ on its way to Lutterworth

An event billed as the ‘happiest run on the planet’ is being held in Lutterworth next Saturday, July 7.

The first ever Lutterworth Colour Run is taking place at the Lutterworth College playing fields from 2pm.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The happiest run on the planet is coming to Lutterworth this month.

“This really fun event for all the family is called a colour run where all the runners are showered with a rainbow of colours and finish with multi-coloured faces - ready for a selfie to beat all others!”

The 3km event is open to everyone, and anyone not up for a colourful jog is invited to bring along a picnic and watch the fun.

The spokesman added: “Refreshments will be available and a fun warm up will start at 1.30pm. Jogging and walking is okay as well.

“The colours are natural coloured powders, safe, non-toxic, non-staining and washable without chemicals.

“Race entrants should wear old clothes, funky shades, colour glasses or protective eyewear. All will be provided with a white t-shirt.”

The event is being held to raise funds for the Lutterworth College ‘Canopy Gardens’ project to provide an outside sheltered space for students to relax and unwind at break and lunchtime.

Entry fees are £15 for adults, £10 for people aged 18 and under (under 2s free) and £35 for a family.

Book online at www.entrycentral.com/lcr2018.