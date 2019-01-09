Ground broken at new housing development in Harborough village

A ceremony was held to mark the start of work at a new housing development in Great Bowden.

The ‘cutting the sod’ ceremony at Mulberry Homes’ new Heathcote Grange development in the village celebrated one of the first milestones on the site and marked the official start of the construction work.

Cllr Lesley Bowles with Steve Mitchell of Mulberry Homes

Chairman of Harborough District Council, Lesley Bowles, joined the Mulberry Homes’ land and operations director Steve Mitchell for the event on Leicester Lane.

Heathcote Grange is set to provide a selection of three and four bedroom ‘luxury homes’ along with ‘affordable homes’.

Cllr Bowles said: “I’d like to thank Mulberry Homes for inviting me along to the site.

“I am very pleased that this development includes some affordable housing which will help those people who are keen to find a good quality home that is affordable to them.”

Alongside the planning agreement to deliver 50 new homes to the area, Mulberry Homes is also investing in the local area by supporting a range of community facilities including schooling and healthcare.

Heathcote Grange is the second site for the developer in Great Bowden, running alongside its current Hursley Park development.

Mr Mitchell said: “It was wonderful to have the opportunity to host this ceremony at Heathcote Grange and we were delighted Cllr Bowles was able to join me to celebrate the opening stages of our progress.

“The development is an exciting project and we’re looking forward to providing our buyers with a new character home, but also advancing our dedication to Great Bowden itself.

“We pride ourselves on building unique and recognisable properties and both of our new communities in this beloved village are perfectly complementing the surrounding areas.”

Information on the new development will be released in due course, but Mulberry Homes.

For further details on Heathcote Grange and to register your interest, please contact 0333 121 1020 or visit mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/heathcote-grange/overview/.