Great Bowden school choir hits the right notes in competition win

A village school choir wowed the judges at a countywide singing competition when they took the top spot.

Pupils from Great Bowden Academy won the Leicestershire Primary School Choir of the Year award when they appeared at the finals earlier this month.

The event was organised by the Leicestershire Music Education Hub.

A spokesman for the academy said: “School choirs from across the county and city entered either the primary or secondary category by submitting recordings of their choir singing two pieces.

“Five choirs from each category then performed in the final at the re-opened Haymarket Theatre in Leicester in front of an audience of 800 friends and supporters.

“Great Bowden Academy junior choir (Years 1 to 3) were delighted to be selected as one of the Primary school category finalists.

“Under the direction of their choir leader, Tracey Richards, the children sang their two songs with energy and joy.

“After an adjudication by the two judges, Lin Marsh and Catherine Lamb, Great Bowden Academy were delighted to win their category.”

Choir leader Tracey said: “The children were amazing and performed brilliantly. I am so proud of every single child. There has been a real buzz of excitement around the school since winning the competition.

“What a fantastic way to end the term!”