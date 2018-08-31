Graham keen to carry on Kibworth club’s tradition of serving community

Kibworth and Fleckney Rotary Club has welcomed a new president.

Graham Thompson is a familiar face in the role, having already held the club’s top job in the past.

He said: “I am proud to be taking over again as President of the Kibworth and Fleckney Rotary Club.

“Following on in our club’s tradition, I am very keen that we serve our community.

“Having been a member for over 25 years we can say that we have definitely made a difference and have had positive influence on those less fortunate around us, and had a lot of fun in the process.” Graham (pictured left) took over from outgoing president Stephen Woodhouse.

The club meets on Tuesday evenings at Kibworth Golf Club.

For more information, contact Elaine on 0116 2402330 or elaine@hi2events.co.uk.