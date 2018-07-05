Golfer from Lutterworth hits his first hole in one at 87

A golfer has hit his first hole in one aged 87.

Ralph Tasker from Lutterworth, said: “It felt good and the first thing I said when I hit the ball was, ‘it’s at the pin’.”

Ralph, who retired from his own engineering firm in 1990, was competing for Lutterworth seniors at the golf course in Market Harborough.

“It was on the par three 17th hole, I’d had a wonderful afternoon with the Market Harborough competitors when I hit the ball nicely with my driver and it just went in!”

But Ralph’s celebrations were short-lived after he lost his lucky ball in the water at the 18th hole. He attempted to retrieve it but it couldn’t be found.

“My colleagues have given me a lot of gip as well as congratulated me. I play three times a week, it is great company, a lifeblood, there’s always plenty of banter and I would recommend it to anyone.”

So did Ralph get a reward for his efforts? “No, I bought the club a bottle of whisky; it is tradition to get in a round of drinks!”

Steve Smith, Secretary of Lutterworth Golf Club described Ralph as a stalwart of the seniors. He said: “His first ever ace at the ripe age of 87. Well done Ralph!”