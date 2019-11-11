Glider crashes into tree in Husbands Bosworth - but the two people onboard miraculously escape unhurt

The aircraft crashed in to the copse just feet from the A5199 Welford road at the junction with Sibbertoft Road just before 11.30am.

The two people onboard the glider – which had taken off from the nearby Gliding Centre – were shocked but miraculously escaped unhurt.

Some 16 firefighters, based at Market Harborough, Lutterworth and Leicester, raced to the scene with various equipment and appliances to carry out a tricky two-hour rescue.

Firefighters at the scene of the crash.

They stabilised the shaky glider, perched 20 feet up in the branches, with ropes before using an aerial ladder platform to rescue the two badly-shaken occupants.

Police closed the road and diverted traffic as the complex operation was carried out while an ambulance crew also attended.

The Gliding Centre today confirmed the aircraft was based at the club but declined to comment further.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is carrying out an inquiry into the freakish accident.

